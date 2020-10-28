Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar taken into ED custody

Central agencies---National Investigating Agency, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate, are conducting separate inquiries into the seizure of gold worth nearly ₹15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5. Several people, including two former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S, have been arrested by the central agencies in connection with the case.