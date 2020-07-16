Gold smuggling case: Top IAS officer Shivashankar suspended by Kerala govt

Kerala has been boiling with opposition protests over the case. After Shivashankar's role emerged in reports, opposition leaders alleged that the smuggling case is linked to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, and demanded the resignation of Vijayan. The government had earlier tried to distance itself from the official by removing him from the posts. Politically, Vijayan's ruling Leftist coalition would use the disciplinary action to come out clean on the controversy.