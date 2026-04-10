Gold smuggling syndicate busted in Mumbai, 30 kg gold worth ₹38 crore seized, 24 women carriers arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted Operation Dhahabu Blitz and busted a syndicate, seizing 29.37 kg of gold valued at ₹37.74 crore. As many as 24 women were arrested in connection with the matter, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

A team of DRI officers acted on specific intelligence and identified a group of women "carriers" arriving from Nairobi attempting to smuggle large quantities of gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, on April 8.

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"Under Operation Dhahabu Blitz, 24 foreign nationals were intercepted. Swift and coordinated enforcement action led to the recovery of 25.10 kg gold bars and 4.27 kg gold jewellery from these passengers," the ministry said.

It said the case reveals a highly organised syndicate using trained carriers and coordinated methods to evade detection.

An official told new agency PTI that the women were trained to hide the gold and escape checks, which points to a well-planned syndicate using such carriers to beat airport security.

"While the women will be produced in court, a further probe is underway to nab the kingpins of the racket," the official was quoted as saying.

"DRI remains committed to dismantling such gold smuggling networks that undermine the country’s economic and fiscal systems and threaten national interests," the statement added.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in