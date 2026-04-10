Gold smuggling syndicate busted in Mumbai, 30 kg gold worth ₹38 crore seized, 24 women carriers arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted Operation Dhahabu Blitz and busted a syndicate, seizing 29.37 kg of gold valued at ₹37.74 crore. As many as 24 women were arrested in connection with the matter, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.
A team of DRI officers acted on specific intelligence and identified a group of women "carriers" arriving from Nairobi attempting to smuggle large quantities of gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, on April 8.
"Under Operation Dhahabu Blitz, 24 foreign nationals were intercepted. Swift and coordinated enforcement action led to the recovery of 25.10 kg gold bars and 4.27 kg gold jewellery from these passengers," the ministry said.
It said the case reveals a highly organised syndicate using trained carriers and coordinated methods to evade detection.
An official told new agency PTI that the women were trained to hide the gold and escape checks, which points to a well-planned syndicate using such carriers to beat airport security.
"While the women will be produced in court, a further probe is underway to nab the kingpins of the racket," the official was quoted as saying.
"DRI remains committed to dismantling such gold smuggling networks that undermine the country’s economic and fiscal systems and threaten national interests," the statement added.