Gold dealers in India this week were offering a discount of up to $28 an ounce over official domestic prices, though it narrowed down from last week's discount of $40, news agency Reuters reported. Gold prices in India include 3% GST and 15% import duty, which was hiked last week. After the duty hike, gold prices in India had spiked to ₹52,300 before cooling off to around ₹50,650 per 10 gram on Friday.

Buying activity in India has also improved after the price correction, the report said, quoting a dealer.

In global markets, gold rates have fallen this week amid a surge in US dollar. International prices are set for a fourth straight weekly drop as spot gold rates softened to $1,735.30 per ounce. The yellow metal has lost 4% this week so far. Spot silver today dropped 0.6% to $19.08 per ounce and is also set for weekly loss.

Earlier this week, gold had hit a nine-month low in international markets.

“Gold has steadied after testing 9-month low as US dollar index paused after lack of surprise form FOMC minutes and amid positioning for US non-farm payrolls data which is expected to show slower jobs growth. However, weighing on price is monetary tightening stance of Fed and other central banks and weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF outflows. Gold has fallen sharply and may see some recovery however a sharp rise is unlikely unless US dollar corrects," said Gold and Crude prices from Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

On the technical front, “gold's weak bias may continue while prices stay below the support of $1760. Recovery rallies are seen only a break above $1815," domestic brokerage said in a note.

The dollar was set for its best week since March 2020, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. On gold trader's radar will be the release of US payrolls report due later in the day.

Overall, many commodities have fallen sharply this week. “Weighing on commodities are growth concerns amid disappointing economic data, renewed virus concerns relating to China and increasing debate about recession in US and global economy," Kotak Securities said.

(With Agency Inputs)