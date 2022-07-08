Gold sold at a discount in India, prices fall nearly ₹2,000 this week2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 04:32 PM IST
- Gold rates in India have fallen sharply this week in India amid softening in international prices
Listen to this article
Gold dealers in India this week were offering a discount of up to $28 an ounce over official domestic prices, though it narrowed down from last week's discount of $40, news agency Reuters reported. Gold prices in India include 3% GST and 15% import duty, which was hiked last week. After the duty hike, gold prices in India had spiked to ₹52,300 before cooling off to around ₹50,650 per 10 gram on Friday.