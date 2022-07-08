Gold sold at a discount in India, prices fall nearly 2,000 this week

“Gold has steadied after testing 9-month low as US dollar index paused after lack of surprise form FOMC minutes and amid positioning for US non-farm payrolls data which is expected to show slower jobs growth. However, weighing on price is monetary tightening stance of Fed and other central banks and weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF outflows. Gold has fallen sharply and may see some recovery however a sharp rise is unlikely unless US dollar corrects," said Gold and Crude prices from Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.