Gold worth over 6.62 crore seized by Customs at Hyderabad Airport

Gold worth over ₹6.62 crore was seized here after the Hyderabad Customs was apprised about "clandestine" movement of illegal consignments from the state capital to Mumbai and Jaipur via Indigo flight.

"The entire consignments were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017. The total weight of gold bars seized is 2.37 Kg. The total weight of gold ornaments seized is 5.63 Kg. The entire value of seized consignments is ₹6,62,46,387," a customs official said in a press note.

The official said that consignments that were seized had various ornaments of gold, loose diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, "without any proper documentation".

"In the early hours on October 3, based on specific intelligence that certain foreign origin gold bars without proper documentation are being clandestinely moved from Hyderabad to Mumbai and Jaipur via Indigo flight, officers of Hyderabad Customs conducted a thorough verification of suspected consignments as per the law at Domestic cargo premises, Air Cargo Complex, Shamshabad," the official said.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited.

