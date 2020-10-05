Home >News >India >Gold worth over 6.62 crore seized by Customs at Hyderabad Airport
The entire consignments were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017 (REUTERS)
The entire consignments were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017 (REUTERS)

Gold worth over 6.62 crore seized by Customs at Hyderabad Airport

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 09:01 AM IST ANI

The official said that consignments that were seized had various ornaments of gold, loose diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones

Gold worth over 6.62 crore was seized here after the Hyderabad Customs was apprised about "clandestine" movement of illegal consignments from the state capital to Mumbai and Jaipur via Indigo flight.

"The entire consignments were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 and CGST Act 2017. The total weight of gold bars seized is 2.37 Kg. The total weight of gold ornaments seized is 5.63 Kg. The entire value of seized consignments is 6,62,46,387," a customs official said in a press note.

The official said that consignments that were seized had various ornaments of gold, loose diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, "without any proper documentation".

"In the early hours on October 3, based on specific intelligence that certain foreign origin gold bars without proper documentation are being clandestinely moved from Hyderabad to Mumbai and Jaipur via Indigo flight, officers of Hyderabad Customs conducted a thorough verification of suspected consignments as per the law at Domestic cargo premises, Air Cargo Complex, Shamshabad," the official said.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A passenger, who arrived from Dubai at Chennai International Airport, was intercepted & 2 bundles of gold paste were recovered (ANI)

Gold paste worth 6.93 lakh seized from passenger at Chennai airport

1 min read . 04 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout