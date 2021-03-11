In a major haul, Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized gold and foreign origin cigarettes worth ₹1.10 crore from a woman passenger.
The passenger, Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod in Kerala, came from Dubai by an Air India flight.
She was trying to smuggle gold by concealing it in her inner garments including sanitary pads and also in socks.
Gold of net weight 2.41 kg valued at ₹1.10 crore was seized.
Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession.
Further investigations were on, Customs sources said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
