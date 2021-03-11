Gold worth 1.10 crore seized at Mangaluru airport

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a major haul, Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized gold and foreign origin cigarettes worth ₹1.10 crore from a woman passenger.

She was trying to smuggle gold by concealing it in her inner garments including sanitary pads and also in socks.

Gold of net weight 2.41 kg valued at ₹1.10 crore was seized.

Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession.

Further investigations were on, Customs sources said.

