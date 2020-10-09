Gold worth 25.45 lakhs seized at Mangalore Airport, one arrested

MANGALURU : Mangalore International Airport officials on Friday seized nearly 500 grams of gold valued at ₹25.45 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger was arrested in connection with the seizure and was later produced before court.

Officials informed that the gold was concealed inside the heating element of an electric rice cooker.

In a similar incident yesterday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AUI) at Kannur Airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹31.21 lakhs from a passenger from Dubai.

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday seized 133 grams of gold paste worth ₹6.93 lakh at the Chennai International Airport from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

According to Chennai Air Customs, two bundles of gold paste were recovered from his rectum during the search. 133 grams of gold worth at ₹6.93 lakhs was seized under Customs Act, 1962.

Earlier in the month of August, Hyderabad customs had also seized 3.11 kg gold from passengers who arrived from Dammam in Air India flight under Vande Bharat mission.

"On July 30, based on suspicion and profiling of the passengers, booked cases against 11 passengers in connection with smuggling of gold. The passengers have arrived in the Vande Bharat Mission Air India Flight No.1918 (Dammam to Hyderabad)," a Customs official told ANI.

﻿All passengers have been booked under smuggling act as they tried to smuggle gold through their unique way but they were apprehended during customs profiling at the airport.

"The passengers have concealed the gold in the inside pocket of their trousers which they were wearing. The total gold seized from all the passengers put together is 3.11 kgs and is valued at Rs.1.66 crores," said Custom official.

Initially, the customs department investigation revealed that all accused are involved in gold smuggling and Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) from the Customs department launched investigation to find out the main accused/operator of gold.

