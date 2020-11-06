Home >News >India >Gold worth 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold worth 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport

1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 03:47 PM IST ANI

  • 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes was recovered and is valued at 27,62,240
  • The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at 27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

An official statement from Customs department said one person at the green channel of NSCBI airport was held after the officials acted on a spot intelligence.

"Acting on spot Intelligence, officers of Airport Commissionerate intercepted one person at the green channel of NSCBI Airport on November 5, recovering 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes and valued at 27,62,240. The pax has been arrested," a release from the Kolkata Customs said.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. (AFP)

Kolkata airport gets mobile command post vehicle after Kerala plane mishap

1 min read . 12 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout