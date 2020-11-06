Gold worth 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at ₹27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at ₹27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

An official statement from Customs department said one person at the green channel of NSCBI airport was held after the officials acted on a spot intelligence.

An official statement from Customs department said one person at the green channel of NSCBI airport was held after the officials acted on a spot intelligence. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Acting on spot Intelligence, officers of Airport Commissionerate intercepted one person at the green channel of NSCBI Airport on November 5, recovering 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes and valued at ₹27,62,240. The pax has been arrested," a release from the Kolkata Customs said.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.