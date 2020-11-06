Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Gold worth 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport
Photo: Reuters

Gold worth 27.6 lakhs seized by Customs at Kolkata airport

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST ANI

  • 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes was recovered and is valued at 27,62,240
  • The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at 27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

Customs officials on Thursday seized 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes valued at 27,62,240 at Netaji Subhash Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

An official statement from Customs department said one person at the green channel of NSCBI airport was held after the officials acted on a spot intelligence.

An official statement from Customs department said one person at the green channel of NSCBI airport was held after the officials acted on a spot intelligence.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Acting on spot Intelligence, officers of Airport Commissionerate intercepted one person at the green channel of NSCBI Airport on November 5, recovering 531.20 gms of gold foils concealed in chocolate boxes and valued at 27,62,240. The pax has been arrested," a release from the Kolkata Customs said.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.