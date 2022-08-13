Golden age of Indian sports has just begun, says PM Modi to CWG 2022 contingent

India clinched 22 gold medals, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals in CWG 2022
India dominated in weightlifting, wrestling, and boxing. The country's contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, its most successful sport in the 2022 edition
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their commendable performance in the Commonwealth Games, winning 61 medals.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their commendable performance in the Commonwealth Games, winning 61 medals.
The Prime Minister felicitated the Indian contingent and said, "This is just the beginning for our Yuva Shakti...the Golden age of Indian sports has just begun! In the past few weeks, the nation recorded two major achievements in the field of sports. Besides historic performance in CWG, for the first time country hosted Chess Olympiad".
The Prime Minister felicitated the Indian contingent and said, "This is just the beginning for our Yuva Shakti...the Golden age of Indian sports has just begun! In the past few weeks, the nation recorded two major achievements in the field of sports. Besides historic performance in CWG, for the first time country hosted Chess Olympiad".
India clinched 22 gold medals, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals in CWG 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India clinched 22 gold medals, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze medals in CWG 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The prime minister said, "The real assessment of this performance can't be made with just the number of medals, our athletes competed for neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make that up I am confident of that".
The prime minister said, "The real assessment of this performance can't be made with just the number of medals, our athletes competed for neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make that up I am confident of that".
The prime minister added, "It is just a start and we are not going to just sit quietly, the golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors. We have the responsibility of making a sporting system that is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic. No talent should be left out as they are all assets".
The prime minister added, "It is just a start and we are not going to just sit quietly, the golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors. We have the responsibility of making a sporting system that is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse, and dynamic. No talent should be left out as they are all assets".
Further, PM Modi said that had shooting been included this time, the tally of the medal would have been higher.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, PM Modi said that had shooting been included this time, the tally of the medal would have been higher.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian contingent also saw some first-time medals in sports like lawn bowls and cricket.
The Indian contingent also saw some first-time medals in sports like lawn bowls and cricket.
The Indian Lawn Bowls team consisting of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, and Pinki Singh created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa by 17-10 in the final of the women's fours event. The men's fours team also clinched a silver later.
The Indian Lawn Bowls team consisting of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, and Pinki Singh created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa by 17-10 in the final of the women's fours event. The men's fours team also clinched a silver later.
Notably, the women's cricket team was sent as a part of the contingent. India lost to Australia by a narrow margin of nine runs in a thrilling final.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the women's cricket team was sent as a part of the contingent. India lost to Australia by a narrow margin of nine runs in a thrilling final.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Compared to last time, this time we paved our way to victory in 4 new sports. There was an unprecedented performance-from Lawn Balls to Athletics. With this, the interest of youth in new sports will increase. We have to further improve our performance in these new sports," he said.
"Compared to last time, this time we paved our way to victory in 4 new sports. There was an unprecedented performance-from Lawn Balls to Athletics. With this, the interest of youth in new sports will increase. We have to further improve our performance in these new sports," he said.
India dominated contact and strength-based sports of weightlifting, wrestling, and boxing. The country's contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, its most successful sport in the 2022 edition of the multi-sport event. India captured medals in every category in which its stars wrestled. This includes six gold medals as well by Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen.
India dominated contact and strength-based sports of weightlifting, wrestling, and boxing. The country's contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, its most successful sport in the 2022 edition of the multi-sport event. India captured medals in every category in which its stars wrestled. This includes six gold medals as well by Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen.
India won 10 medals in weightlifting, including three golds by Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli, and Jeremy Lalrinnunga.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India won 10 medals in weightlifting, including three golds by Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli, and Jeremy Lalrinnunga.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian boxers won a total of seven medals in boxing. This includes gold by Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas and Nikhat Zareen.
Indian boxers won a total of seven medals in boxing. This includes gold by Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas and Nikhat Zareen.
In athletics, the nation's athletes won a total of eight medals. It includes gold by Eldhose Paul in the men's triple jump. Avinash Sable (silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase), Annu Rani (bronze in women's javelin throw), Murali Sreeshankar (silver in men's long jump) were some other prominent medal winners.
In athletics, the nation's athletes won a total of eight medals. It includes gold by Eldhose Paul in the men's triple jump. Avinash Sable (silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase), Annu Rani (bronze in women's javelin throw), Murali Sreeshankar (silver in men's long jump) were some other prominent medal winners.
India won quite a few medals in racquet sports as well. Seven medals came in table tennis, which includes four gold medals by Achanta Sharath Kamal in men's singles, men's team, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and the mixed duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India won quite a few medals in racquet sports as well. Seven medals came in table tennis, which includes four gold medals by Achanta Sharath Kamal in men's singles, men's team, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and the mixed duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Badminton stars of India clinched six medals in the sport. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won gold in the men's and women's singles category while the men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also won gold.
Badminton stars of India clinched six medals in the sport. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won gold in the men's and women's singles category while the men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also won gold.
India's hockey teams also returned home with medals. The men's team won silver while the women's team is coming back home with a bronze.
India's hockey teams also returned home with medals. The men's team won silver while the women's team is coming back home with a bronze.
The country also won three medals in judo, with Shushila Devi and Tulika Mann capturing silver medals and Vijay Kumar Yadav winning a bronze medal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The country also won three medals in judo, with Shushila Devi and Tulika Mann capturing silver medals and Vijay Kumar Yadav winning a bronze medal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Squash contingent also returned home with two bronze medals. Saurav Ghosal won one in men's singles while the other in mixed doubles with Dipika Pallikal.
The Squash contingent also returned home with two bronze medals. Saurav Ghosal won one in men's singles while the other in mixed doubles with Dipika Pallikal.
Also, para-powerlifter Sudhir captured India's first gold in para-powerlifting.
Also, para-powerlifter Sudhir captured India's first gold in para-powerlifting.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.