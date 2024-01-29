Golden line metro: DMRC changes colour code of upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlakabad Metro corridor
The Delhi Metro on Monday decided to change the colour code of the upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlakabad Metro corridor from silver to golden colour. The metro authority said that the decision was taken as the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on the trains rather than silver.