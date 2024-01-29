 Golden line metro: DMRC changes colour code of upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlakabad Metro corridor | Mint
Golden line metro: DMRC changes colour code of upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlakabad Metro corridor

 Livemint

The metro authority said that the decision was taken as the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on the trains rather than silver

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has implemented a system of color-coded distinctions across its operational corridorsPremium
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has implemented a system of color-coded distinctions across its operational corridors

The Delhi Metro on Monday decided to change the colour code of the upcoming Delhi Aerocity–Tughlakabad Metro corridor from silver to golden colour. The metro authority said that the decision was taken as the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on the trains rather than silver.

“The decision has been taken since the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on the trains rather than silver, which tends to get mixed with the overall silvery texture of the stainless steel body of the Metro trains. Therefore, the selection of ‘golden’ as the colour code would ensure better visibility on trains and will be more convenient for the passengers," the DMRC said in a release.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has implemented a system of color-coded distinctions across its operational corridors to facilitate convenient identification for passengers. Prominently displayed on the train bodies, a designated colored strip serves as an indicator of the specific corridor's color code.

“The Aerocity–Tughlakabad Metro corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 will be 23.62 kilometers long with 15 stations. This corridor will connect the Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line with the Airport Express Line and will provide connectivity to many new areas in the southern part of the national capital. This corridor is expected to be made operational by March 2026," the release said elaborating on the new metro corridor.

65km long three corridors

Delhi Metro is currently working on 3 priority corridors which will cover a total distance of 65 kilometers.

The operational commencement of the Majlis Park to Maujpur stretch (Pink Line), spanning 12.3 kilometers, is expected to take place around March 2025. Simultaneously, the construction work on the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (Magenta Line) and Aerocity to Tughlakabad (Silver Line) segments is slated to be completed by March 2026.

 

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 08:01 PM IST
