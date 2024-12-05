A local court in Amritsar on Thursday (December 5) sent Narain Singh Chaura, accused of attempting to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple, to three days of police custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rashpal Singh confirmed the remand, stating, "We presented Narain Singh Chaura before the court and the judge gave 3 days remand. We had applied for more days, but after hearing the arguments of both the sides, 3 days remand has been given."

Narain Singh Chaura attempted to shoot Sukhbir Singh Badal while he was engaged in 'seva' at the Golden Temple. However, Badal escaped unhurt as the attacker was swiftly overpowered and arrested.

Badal was performing 'seva' as part of the punishment imposed by the Akal Takht in August, when he was declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) for "mistakes" and decisions made during the SAD-led government's tenure from 2007 to 2017. The punishment included acts of service such as washing utensils, which Badal carried out at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib, accompanied by his family.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from political leaders. The Congress criticized the Punjab government for negligence in security, while the Bharatiya Janata Party described the assassination attempt as evidence of a "complete breakdown of law and order."

According to police sources cited by ANI, the attacker, Narain Singh Chaura, is a Pakistan-returned terrorist and a former head of the Akal Federation. He is also known for authoring books on guerrilla warfare and other seditious topics.