Goldman, Fitch slash India FY21 GDP estimate to worst in history

However, Goldman Sachs upgraded its expectations of a rebound next year. “In Q2 (June quarter) 2021, we expect real GDP growth to bounce back sharply on a year-on-year basis due to favourable base effects. Assuming ~70% of the lost output in June 2020 is recovered in June 2021, we expect real GDP in Q2 2021 at +27.1% YoY. Going forward, assuming a step down to more normal levels of sequential growth, we now expect average annual GDP growth in CY21 and FY22 at 9.9% and 15.7%, respectively (relative to 3.8% and 7.0% before). Our forecasts assume that in level terms, real output in March 2022 would still be ~2% below its level in March 2020," it added.