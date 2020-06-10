MUMBAI: At a time when the covid-19 pandemic has disrupted school and college calendars and sparked a major boost in online education, storied American investment bank Goldman Sachs has made a major bet on the student housing business in India.

Goldman-owned Good Host Spaces, a student housing company, has recently acquired land and hostel facilities from Sonipat-based OP Jindal Global University for an enterprise value of ₹900 crore (around $120 million), said two people aware of the development.

The OP Jindal university is a leading private university in the country offering courses in law, liberal arts, international affairs, among others.

Good Host Spaces is co-owned by Goldman and mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC). Goldman owns 75%, while HDFC owns the rest.

Currently, the company operates facilities in Manipal University at Jaipur, TAPMI at Manipal, and two facilities in Bengaluru.

Goldman's latest student housing bet comes at a time when the covid-19 pandemic has raised debates about on campus learning and the fee charged by colleges and universities, as education moved online to cope with nationwide lockdowns across the globe.

In May, Bloomberg reported that students in the US had filed lawsuits against 50 colleges demanding partial refund of tuition fee for 2020 as campuses shut down during the pandemic. In India, All India Council for Technical Education last month warned educational institutions that are registered with it against demanding fees, including admission fee, till the lockdown ends.

However, despite these near term disruptions in the education industry, Nimesh Grover, chief executive officer at Good Host Spaces said that he doesn't expect the covid-19 pandemic to have a significant impact on physical education in colleges.

Grover declined to comment on the OP Jindal Global University transaction. An email sent to the university did not elicit a response.

"While online can be a temporary fix it cannot be a permanent solution. There will be a market for online education. For example, working professionals or people who have affordability issues or are unable to devote time, will opt for online. But otherwise it won't have a major impact," said Grover.

In the US you have had online education for the longest time and it is still considered to be an inferior product to physical education, said Grover. Students join colleges for the holistic experience which cannot be replicated by online education, he added.

Grover said that he expects that the pandemic will make quality of living facilities an important criteria for students to choose between different colleges.

"What we expect is that the demand for clean hygienic rooms will increase. Demand for single rooms if your parents can afford will also increase. There could be a trend towards attached bathrooms instead of common bathrooms," said Grover.

There was already a growing trend of students selecting colleges based on quality of living facilities, all other factors being equal, he said. "We see that trend accentuating further after the pandemic," added Grover.

Good Host Spaces currently has around 20,000 beds and wants to reach 100,000 beds in the next three years or so, added Grover.

On campus student housing is a lucrative business as several large colleges and universities require

