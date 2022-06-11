Multinational investment banking company Goldman Sachs recently announced their 2022 Summer Analyst Internship, and has invited applications from students in their second penultimate year of study
Summer internships are a great way for college students to garner experience and build their portfolios as they prepare to step into their professional careers.
There are several firms that are offering such opportunities to students, giving them a chance to work on projects in real-time.
Multinational investment banking company Goldman Sachs recently announced their 2022 Summer Analyst Internship, and has invited applications from students who are going to graduate from a Bachelors's or Master's degree program between December 2022 and May 2023.
Learn all about the internship here:
The internship will be based in Karnataka's Bengaluru for the duration of eight to ten weeks. Candidates currently pursuing a college or university degree and in their second penultimate year of study are eligible to apply.
According to the website, the applications for the same are open. The deadline for it varies from college to college. “Please check with your institute’s placement cell for specific details," the company has said.
It has also informed that interns will be fully immersed in the day-to-day activities of their divisions.
They will attend an orientation where they will learn about the company's culture, as well as the benefits and responsibilities of being a member of the firm.