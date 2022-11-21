Goldman Sachs sees India’s growth slowing next year, cuts GDP forecast2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 11:07 AM IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees India’s economic growth slowing next year, citing a hit to consumer demand from higher borrowing costs and fading benefits from pandemic reopening, while lowering its growth forecast. Gross domestic product (GDP) may expand by 5.9% in calendar year 2023 from an estimated 6.9% this year, Goldman said in a report.