Goldman Sachs slashes CEO's pay by 30% to $25 mn after bank's poor performance2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:52 PM IST
- The salary cut followed an ugly period for Goldman and Solomon.
Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David M Solomon saw his 2022 pay slashed by nearly 30 percent, the New York Times reported. Bank in its filing said that Solomon took home $25 million last year, down from $35 million a year earlier.
