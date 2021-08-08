Gold's return over past year close to worst in 12 years

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : A 13% drop in the price of gold over the past year has brought the yellow metal close to its worst one year period over the past 12 years. According to data from Value Research for Nippon India ETF GoldBeES, an exchange-traded fund that tracks gold price, the worst calendar year return for the precious metal since 2009 was in 2013 when it dropped by 14.08%. If we consider all one-year periods over the past 14 years, the worst episode was between 16 July 2007 and 15 July 2008 when the price of gold dipped by about 19.8%. This was when the global financial crisis erupted after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. The 2013 dip for gold occurred along with emerging market currencies on account of fears of the Federal Reserve withdrawing liquidity (called the taper tantrum). Similar fears of the Federal Reserve withdrawing its stimulus measures have weighed on the price of gold over the past year. Other precious metals such as silver have followed suit after staging a rally in 2020 and the initial months of 2021.

