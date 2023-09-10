comScore
Goli marna hein maar do paar…: How Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan never backed down to underworld, recounts Sanjay Gupta
As Shah Rukh Khan's latest film "Jawan" has earned acclaim for his action-packed performance, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who watched the movie, praised the star for overcoming challenges in real life too, including his refusal to yield to underworld intimidation in the 1990s.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I saw Jawan. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was the only star who never gave in. 'Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (If you want to shoot, you can, but I won't work for you. I am a Pathan)'. He said. He’s the same today."

Talking about Shah Rukh in Jawan, Sanjay posted another tweet. He wrote, "The entire finger monologue in Jawan is the single most gutsy thing in our films in the last ten years. Hats off to the man with a spine of steel." Jawan scripted history at the domestic box office as it entered the 200 core club in just three days.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has raised 240.47 crore

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" has raised 240.47 crore worldwide gross in two days, the makers said on Saturday.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

"In just 2 days a 'handsome' 240. 47 crore worldwide gross box office collection," the production house Red Chilles Entertainment posted on its official social media pages.

"Jawan" is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star.

The movie collected 129.6 crore worldwide gross on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally. On Friday, it raised 110.87 worldwide.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

10 Sep 2023
