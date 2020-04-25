The high level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19 on Saturday reviewed the testing strategy and availability of testing kits across the country along with the strategy for hotspots and cluster management.

The 13th GoM meeting was held under the chairpmanship of Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare.

Lancet Journal in its edition published on Friday pointed out that in India rates of testing have been low (0·28 per 1000 people as of April 20). However, efforts to reverse the situation are underway as hundreds of thousands of testing kits have become available, and more testing companies and laboratories have been approved. “Testing needs to be expanded exponentially as well as strategically as a tool to provide epidemiological evidence," said the Lancet.

The government earlier this week bought over 5 lakhs Chinese rapid antibody testing kits that were distributed among states for monitoring and survilance that were found to be giving inaccurate results as complained by the States. While the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had put a halt on the usage of kits, Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the faulty kits will be returned to the manufacturers.

The Union Health Ministry has said that it has conducted more than 5.5 lakh tests for covid-19 so far and claimed that it has enough testing kits for next month.

On the situation of covid-19 in India, the GoM was informed that as of now, 5,062 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.66%.

“Since yesterday, an increase of 1429 new cases has been reported. Also, a total of 24,506 people have been confirmed positive for covid-19," said an official statement from union health ministry.

GoM was apprised that as of now the death rate is around 3.1% while recovery rate is more than 20%, which is comparatively better than most of the countries and may be taken as a positive effect of the Lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategy. The average doubling rate of the country is 9.1 days, as of now.

A detailed presentation on the status of covid-19 in the country along with the response and management of covid-19 in the country were made for the GoM. The GoM had detailed deliberation on the measures taken as on date by the Centre and various States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of Covid-19.

“GoM was informed that all districts have been asked to follow and further strengthen their contingency plans to combat covid-19; the state-wise details of dedicated covid-19 hospitals along with the adequacy of isolation beds/wards, PPEs, N95 masks, drugs, ventilators, oxygen cylinders etc. GoM was informed that domestic manufactures which have been identified earlier have already started the production of PPEs, masks etc., and adequate quantity of the same is available,"’said an official statement by union health ministry.

According to union health ministry, as on date, more than 1 lakh PPEs and N95 masks are being manufactured everyday in the country. There are at present 104 domestic manufactures of PPE and three making N95 masks in the country. In addition, production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers.

GoM was briefed about the number of public and private labs presently testing for Covid-19 along with the number of tests that are being conducted every day through this network of labs.

GoM also deliberated on various tasks assigned to various empowered committees.

GoM was apprised that around 92,000 NGOs, Self help groups and civil society organisations are working and contributing by providing food to the migrant workers across various States/UTs.

These NGOs are supported by the States by allotting fund from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) funds and by food corporation of India (FCI) who is providing the foodgrains at subsidized cost.

