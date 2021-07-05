The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI has registered cases against 16 public servants and 173 private persons/companies on allegations of irregularities in the implementation of various works worth ₹407 crore relating to the Gomti River Channelization Project and Gomti River Front Development Project.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on July 2, 2021 on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India under relevant Sections of IPC and PC Act against 16 public servants including the then Chief Engineers/Superintending Engineers of Uttar Pradesh Government and 173 private persons/firms/companies on the allegations of irregularities/illegalities committed in the implementation of various works worth ₹407 crore (approx) relating to 'Gomti River Channelization Project' and Gomti River Front Development Project by Irrigation Department (Government of Uttar Pradesh)," according to an official release by the probe agency.

Raids have been carried out today at around 40 locations including Lucknow, Sitapur, Raebareilly, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Agra, Bulandshahar, Etah, Moradabad, Meerut, Etawah (all in Uttar Pradesh) and Alwar(Rajasthan), Kolkata(West Bengal) at the premises of accused including the then Chief Engineers, then Superintending Engineers, the then Executive Engineer, the then Assistant Engineer and the private contractors, firms and companies.

During the raids, incriminating documents or articles have been found. The probe is underway.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.