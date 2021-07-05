"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on July 2, 2021 on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India under relevant Sections of IPC and PC Act against 16 public servants including the then Chief Engineers/Superintending Engineers of Uttar Pradesh Government and 173 private persons/firms/companies on the allegations of irregularities/illegalities committed in the implementation of various works worth ₹407 crore (approx) relating to 'Gomti River Channelization Project' and Gomti River Front Development Project by Irrigation Department (Government of Uttar Pradesh)," according to an official release by the probe agency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}