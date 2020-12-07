Good days for small-town users as short video platforms boost content, alliances

NEW DELHI: Homegrown short video platforms such as Chingari , Mitron, and Moj, among others, are making the most of the TikTok void in India to help provide small-town users opportunities and recognition. These apps are ramping up partnerships with video streaming platforms, movies and music labels to make a variety of content available for users to engage with and perform on.

Chingari has partnered with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short video clips and dialogues from its shows and movies, and with Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page on the short video service. ALTBaljai had earlier also partnered with short video apps like Roposo and Firework to have its content hosted on the platforms.

Moj, owned by Sharechat, has carried out campaigns with recent films like Laxmii, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and upcoming titles like Coolie No.1 and Bell Bottom while Mitron TV is looking at partnering with reality TV shows. Platforms say they are catering to a demanding audience base especially in small towns who constantly need snackable content. Clips from shows and movies are not just popular and easy to engage with, they also help create stars for the next generation out of a consumer base that may not necessarily be active on mainstream social media like Facebook or Instagram.

“We’re a creator-first platform and the whole idea is to groom the next generation of creators. Plus, if you see, most viral videos today belong to the user-generated content category," said Deepak Salvi, chief operating officer and co-founder, Chingari. Salvi said their platform witnesses an equal mix of urban and rural crowd and while platforms like TikTok had brought fame to 10-15 select names, now there are multiple influencers across several platforms making use of these opportunities. Rather than striking commercial arrangements with OTT players, short video platforms like Chingari say they are engaging in barter deals that enables content to get promoted across media and ultimately helps users and creators benefit.

“Brands will start paying our creators in the long run as their content becomes popular and that will enable a lucrative proposition for all," Salvi said.

Ria Banerjee, senior manager, social media revenue and communications at Hoichoi and Shree Venkatesh Films said the collaboration with short video platforms makes sense given that the content acts like ‘munchies’ as attention spans of viewers dwindle with each generation. “As Internet and app penetration deepens, we manage heavy promotion in tier-two and tier-three towns," Banerjee said.

Berges Y. Malu, director at ShareChatthat owns Moj, said platforms like theirs are definitely looking at innovative ways to keep viewers engaged and reality show collaborations will be a key strategy going forward. Moj has entered into a partnership with Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd to have a ‘Moj App Room’ set up inside the Bigg Bosshouse, and have exclusive content from the show aired on the platform. Shivank Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of MitronTV agreed it makes sense to partner with players in the traditional entertainment space such as reality TV shows, given their wide reach and the fact that the strategy gives app users an opportunity to both perform to the content and interact with judges and participants.

“There are more people sitting at home and they want to enjoy new social experiences so there is definitely a lot more happening on the digital front in 2020," Malu said referring to the opportunity that the year has thrown up for short video platforms.

As of June last year, India had an estimated 120 million monthly TikTok users. Moj had reported 80 million monthly active users at last count while Chingari claims a 25 million user base and over 3 million daily active users. MX Takatak, owned by the Times Group, has around 45 million monthly active users.

