Good days for small-town users as short video platforms boost content, alliances

Berges Y. Malu, director at ShareChatthat owns Moj, said platforms like theirs are definitely looking at innovative ways to keep viewers engaged and reality show collaborations will be a key strategy going forward. Moj has entered into a partnership with Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd to have a ‘Moj App Room’ set up inside the Bigg Bosshouse, and have exclusive content from the show aired on the platform. Shivank Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of MitronTV agreed it makes sense to partner with players in the traditional entertainment space such as reality TV shows, given their wide reach and the fact that the strategy gives app users an opportunity to both perform to the content and interact with judges and participants.