Good Friday 2025: Is it dry day on April 18, will liquor shops remain open or closed? Check details

Dry Days: Liquor shops are set to remain shut in the national capital of Delhi on April 16, 2025, on Account of the Good Friday holiday, according to the official Delhi government notice.

According to a recent order from the excise department, the liquor shops in Delhi will be closed for Good Friday, in April-end, then Buddha Purnima, and for Eid-ul-Zuha.

The dry days are declared in accordance with the provisions of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, for the liquor license holders in the State. The order directs that the prohibition of selling or serving liquor is also applicable to conspicuous places, even if they have licensed premises, during the dry days.

Dry days in April 1. Sunday, April 6, 2025: On account of Ram Navami.

2. Thursday, April 10, 2025: On account of Mahavir Jayanti.

3. Friday, April 18, 2025: On account of Good Friday.

Also Read | Dry Day Alert! Liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed on THESE days

Dry days in May 4. Monday, May 12, 2025: On account of Buddha Purnima.

Dry days in June 5. Friday, June 6, 2025: On account of Eid-ul-Zuha.

Delhi Govt's Liquor Revenue As per Central government data, the State of Delhi collected more than ₹5,000 crore in taxes from liquor sales during the 2024-25 fiscal year, reported Mint on March 30.

Also Read | Markets with Bertie | How welfare schemes may be easing liquor regulation

Delhi's new BJP government told the Parliament Assembly that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earned ₹5,164 crore in taxes from the sale of alcohol in the financial year 2023-24. The state also sold nearly 6 lakh litres of alcohol per day during the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the news report, the Delhi government sold nearly 21.27 crore litres of alcohol in the financial year 2023-24, which marks selling up to 5.82 lakh litres of alcohol per day.

The former party in charge in the Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party was also allegedly involved in a liquor policy scam for which former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went to jail along with his deputy chief Manish Sisodia.