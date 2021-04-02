New Delhi: In his message on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day reminds us of the struggles and sacrifices of Christ.

"Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick," Modi tweeted.

Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

Pope Francis urged priests to be humble like Jesus as he began three busy days leading to Easter - all scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic - with a Holy Thursday Mass.

Holy Thursday is the day Christians commemorate the day Jesus instituted the priesthood.

Traditionally on this occasion the celebrant washes and kisses the feet of 12 people to commemorate Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles, but this year coronavirus restrictions have omitted that part of the ritual.

