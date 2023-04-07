Good Friday is a day on which Christians around the world observe the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday and is a significant event in the Christian faith.

For Christians, the death of Jesus Christ on the cross represents the ultimate sacrifice made for the forgiveness of sins. It is believed that through his death, Christ atoned for the sins of humanity and provided a way for believers to have eternal life. The day is considered "good" because of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus, which opened the way for salvation and reconciliation between God and humanity.

According to Bible, the Jewish religious leaders who condemned Jesus to death for claiming to be the son of God and king of the Jews brought him to Romans for sentencing on this day. Before the execution, Jesus went through extreme torture and was forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through a mocking crowd. Finally, Jesus was nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet, where he died later.

Observance of Good Friday:

Christians observe Good Friday solemnly to honor the way Jesus Christ underwent tremendous suffering and died for the expiation of their sins. This may involve attending a service where the account of Jesus's agonizing crucifixion is recounted. Some believers may even choose to fast as a way of expressing their grief.

After the solemn commemoration of Good Friday, Christians shift their focus to a more joyous occasion: Easter Sunday. On this day, they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with lively church services, joyful hymns, and gatherings with family and friends. They may also exchange Easter greetings, inspirational quotes, and biblical verses with their loved ones as a way of expressing their happiness and faith.

Things we can do on Good Friday:

Wake up early and prepare for the day of sacrifice

2. Wear black to symbolize the mourning

3. Try and keep television, phones, and social media away for the day

4. Observe the obligatory day of fasting and abstinence as required by the Church

5. Observe silence from noon to 3:00 PM- the hours when Jesus suffered on the cross

6. Venerate the holy cross in your home or the Church

(With inputs from ANI)