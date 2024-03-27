Good Friday to Easter: What is Holy Week? Why and how is it celebrated?
Holy Week 2024: Beginning with Palm Sunday, which symbolises Jesus' entry into Jerusalem, the week progresses through significant events such as the Last Supper, betrayal by Judas, conviction by Pontius Pilate, and crucifixion, and culminates in the celebration of his resurrection on Easter Sunday
Holy Week 2024: A pivotal period in the Christian calendar is the Holy Week, also called Passion Week. Spanning the last eight days of Lent, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, it offers Christians across the world a time to ponder on the transformation brought by Jesus' death and sacrifice on the cross.