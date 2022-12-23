Good governance is all about improving outcome, ensuring deliverables: Official

Good governance is all about improving outcome, ensuring deliverables: Official1 min read . 09:45 PM IST
The Cabinet Secretary said that good governance provides greater efficiency, people-friendly government and higher level of transparency
NEW DELHI :Union Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday said that good governance is all about improving outcome and ensuring deliverables with while trusting citizens.
Speaking during a workshop on ‘Good Governance Practices’, as a part of Good Governance Week, from 19 to 25 December, 2022, Gauba said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for concerted efforts towards making a New India by 2047, and, it is possible through good governance only.
The Cabinet Secretary said that good governance provides greater efficiency, people-friendly government and higher level of transparency.
Gauba said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated his vision of good governance, which includes ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and Whole of Government approach.
He said that in last few years, more than 3,500 minor violations have been decriminalized and this is also part of the good governance, which includes trusting the citizens.
Gauba highlighted the advantages of reducing levels in decision-making and said that it will only improve efficiency and save precious time in taking decisions in public interest. He emphasized on delayering, delegation of power and digitalization in governance.
He also advocated increased use of E-Office 7.0 and listed its benefits for the Ministries / Departments and said that though its adoption has increased significantly, remaining Ministries / Departments must start using it for greater benefits.
Appreciating the efforts of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in completing a successful Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0, Gauba said that what has been done during this Special campaign, should be done regularly.
