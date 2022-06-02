Good monsoon outlook in India tempers fears of rice export curbs

“As things stand today, there is every reason to be optimistic for the crops to be good given the supportive monsoon," Siraj Chaudhry, managing director at the warehousing and trading company, said on Bloomberg TV. There is “no reason to believe" that there will be any ban on rice shipments as India exports only about 20% of its output and there are sufficient stocks, he said.

