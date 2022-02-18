Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that a total of 2 crore teenagers in the 15-18 age group have been completely vaccinated against the deadly novel coronavirus.

" Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 💉

पूरे उत्साह से आगे बढ़ रहा युवाओं का टीकाकरण!



Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!



Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/hSstms5tDz — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 18, 2022

HSaring the news the health minister also applauded the fact the youngsters are being the torch bearer of getting completely vaccinated against the virus.

The vaccination process for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced from 3 January, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in December, 2021.

India on Friday reported 25,920 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 less cases than yesterday, taking the tally up to 42.78 million, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data. The death toll climbed to 510,905 with 492 daily fatalities, the data updated on Friday stated.

The total vaccination administered in the country reached 1,74,64,99,461 on Friday.

