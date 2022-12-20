If you are planning a mini vacation, then 2023 brings some good news for people who like to travel a lot. With more than 15 potentially long weekend, this year could officially be the year of travel. Take a look at the holidays that you should look forward to.

Long Weekends 2023: Check out full list here

January 2023: There are three long weekends in this month.

1) December 31: New Year's Eve (Saturday)

January 1: New Year (Sunday)

So, you can take an off on Friday, December 30, then three days off and can plan a short trip.

2) January 14: Lohri, Makar Sankranti (Saturday)

January 15: Pongal (Sunday)

You may take offs on January 13 and January 16 to get four days off for a vacation.

3) January 26: Republic Day (Thursday)

January 28 (Saturday)

January 29 (Sunday)

So, if you take a leave on January 27, you can enjoy a four-day vacantion.

February 2023: There is only one long weekend in February.

1) February 18: Mahashivratri (Saturday)

February 19 (Sunday)

You may take an off on February 17 to plan a short vacation for three days.

March 2023: There is one long weekend in coming March.

1) March 8: Holi (Wednesday)

March 11 (Saturday)

March 12 (Sunday)

You can plan offs on March 9 and 10 for a five-day gateway.

April 2023: April also consists of only one long weekend.

1) April 4: Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

April 7: Good Friday (Friday)

April 8 (Saturday)

April 9 (Sunday)

You only need to take two days off, that is, April 5 and 6 for a six-day long vacation.

May 2023: This month offers you one long weekend to plan a vacation.

1) May 5: Buddha Purnima (Friday)

May 6 (Saturday)

May 7 (Sunday)

June and July 2023: You can enjoy two long weekends in these months.

1) June 17 (Saturday)

June 18 (Sunday)

June 20: Rath Yatra (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)

You can take your leave on June 19 to enjoy a four-day long holidays.

2) June 29: Bakri Eid (Thursday)

July 1 (Saturday)

July 2 (Sunday)

Plan your leave on June 30 to get a four-day holidays.

August 2023: You will be having two long weekends in the month of August.

1) August 12 (Saturday)

August 13 (Sunday)

August 15: Independence Day (Tuesday)

August 16: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday) (Wednesday)

Take your leave on August 14 and enjoy five-days vacation.

2) August 26 (Saturday)

August 27 (Sunday)

August 29: Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)

August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday)

You can enjoy five-day long holidays by taking an off on August 28.

September 2023: This month will also offer you two long weekends.

1) September 7: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday) (Thursday)

September 9 (Saturday)

September 10 (Sunday)

If you take a leave on September 8, you can go on four-day long vacation.

2) September 16 (Saturday)

September 17 (Sunday)

September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)

By taking an off on September 18, you can g on four-day vacation.

October 2023: You can plan two vacations in October.

1) September 30 (Saturday)

October 1 (Sunday)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)

2) October 21 (Saturday)

October 22 (Sunday)

October 24: Dussehra (Tuesday)

If you take a leave on October 23, you can plan a four-day vacation.

November 2023: November also offers you two long weekends.

1) November 11 (Saturday)

November 12: Diwali (Sunday)

November 13: Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday) (Monday)

2) November 25 (Saturday)

November 26 (Sunday)

November 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Monday)

December 2023: You can enjoy one long weekend in the year end.

1) December 23 (Saturday)

December 24 (Sunday)

December 25: Christmas (Monday)