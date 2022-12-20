Good news! 2023 will offer over 15 long weekends. Plan your vacations now

Good news! 2023 will offer over 15 long weekends. Plan your vacations now3 min read . 06:19 AM IST
With more than 15 potentially long weekend, this year could officially be the year of travel.
If you are planning a mini vacation, then 2023 brings some good news for people who like to travel a lot. With more than 15 potentially long weekend, this year could officially be the year of travel. Take a look at the holidays that you should look forward to.
January 2023: There are three long weekends in this month.
1) December 31: New Year's Eve (Saturday)
January 1: New Year (Sunday)
So, you can take an off on Friday, December 30, then three days off and can plan a short trip.
2) January 14: Lohri, Makar Sankranti (Saturday)
January 15: Pongal (Sunday)
You may take offs on January 13 and January 16 to get four days off for a vacation.
3) January 26: Republic Day (Thursday)
January 28 (Saturday)
January 29 (Sunday)
So, if you take a leave on January 27, you can enjoy a four-day vacantion.
February 2023: There is only one long weekend in February.
1) February 18: Mahashivratri (Saturday)
February 19 (Sunday)
You may take an off on February 17 to plan a short vacation for three days.
March 2023: There is one long weekend in coming March.
1) March 8: Holi (Wednesday)
March 11 (Saturday)
March 12 (Sunday)
You can plan offs on March 9 and 10 for a five-day gateway.
April 2023: April also consists of only one long weekend.
1) April 4: Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)
April 7: Good Friday (Friday)
April 8 (Saturday)
April 9 (Sunday)
You only need to take two days off, that is, April 5 and 6 for a six-day long vacation.
May 2023: This month offers you one long weekend to plan a vacation.
1) May 5: Buddha Purnima (Friday)
May 6 (Saturday)
May 7 (Sunday)
June and July 2023: You can enjoy two long weekends in these months.
1) June 17 (Saturday)
June 18 (Sunday)
June 20: Rath Yatra (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)
You can take your leave on June 19 to enjoy a four-day long holidays.
2) June 29: Bakri Eid (Thursday)
July 1 (Saturday)
July 2 (Sunday)
Plan your leave on June 30 to get a four-day holidays.
August 2023: You will be having two long weekends in the month of August.
1) August 12 (Saturday)
August 13 (Sunday)
August 15: Independence Day (Tuesday)
August 16: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday) (Wednesday)
Take your leave on August 14 and enjoy five-days vacation.
2) August 26 (Saturday)
August 27 (Sunday)
August 29: Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)
August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday)
You can enjoy five-day long holidays by taking an off on August 28.
September 2023: This month will also offer you two long weekends.
1) September 7: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday) (Thursday)
September 9 (Saturday)
September 10 (Sunday)
If you take a leave on September 8, you can go on four-day long vacation.
2) September 16 (Saturday)
September 17 (Sunday)
September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday)
By taking an off on September 18, you can g on four-day vacation.
October 2023: You can plan two vacations in October.
1) September 30 (Saturday)
October 1 (Sunday)
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)
2) October 21 (Saturday)
October 22 (Sunday)
October 24: Dussehra (Tuesday)
If you take a leave on October 23, you can plan a four-day vacation.
November 2023: November also offers you two long weekends.
1) November 11 (Saturday)
November 12: Diwali (Sunday)
November 13: Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday) (Monday)
2) November 25 (Saturday)
November 26 (Sunday)
November 27: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Monday)
December 2023: You can enjoy one long weekend in the year end.
1) December 23 (Saturday)
December 24 (Sunday)
December 25: Christmas (Monday)
December 25: Christmas (Monday)