AMARAVATI : On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Government announced a hike in its employees' salary by 23.39%.

The state also increased the retirement age to 62 from 60.

The revision in payment will come into effect from 1 January 2022, including for contract and outsourced staff, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced.

The enhanced retirement age would also be applicable from 1 January, 2022.

The Andhra Pradesh CM held talks with leaders of various employees’ associations for the second day in a row. He also set timelines for addressing various other pending issues of the employees by 30 June this year.

The pay revision would come into effect from 1 July, 2018 while the monetary benefits would be paid with effect from 1 April, 2020, Jagan told the employees’ associations.

The wage revision is set to impose an additional financial burden of ₹10,247 crore on the government per year.

Andhra Pradesh would henceforth adopt the Central Pay Commission recommendations for wage revision to its employees.

The Chief Minister told the employees’ associations that the pending DA instalment arrears would be paid along with the January salary.

Also, the pending payments like provident fund, insurance, leave encashment and others would be cleared fully by April.

On the Contributory Pension Scheme, the Chief Minister said a cabinet sub-committee was looking into it and a final decision would be taken by 30 June.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would be constituted to look into the troubles plaguing the employees' health scheme and find solutions within two weeks.

The Chief Minister announced that 10% of the flats, in the proposed Smart Townships scheme for middle-income group, would be reserved for state government employees who did not own a house.

The flats would be sold to employees at a 20% discount, he said. Services of the 1.24 lakh employees recruited in the village and ward secretariats would be confirmed by 30 June and they would be paid revised pay scales from July.

