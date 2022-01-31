BENGALURU : Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that Bengaluru Rural has completed vaccinating all of its eligible population.

With that Bengaluru Rural became the first district in Karnataka to do so.

Bengaluru Rural has completed vaccinating 100% of its eligible population with the second dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

The health minister congratulated health workers and district administration who made this possible.

"Bengaluru Rural becomes the 1st district in Karnataka to achieve1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣% second dose coverage! 11 districts have achieved over 90% second dose coverage! Congrats to all the health workers and district administration involved in this!" the tweet read.

Sudhakar on Sunday had said the fatality rate in the state is just 1% while only 1.59% of the infected are requiring hospitalisation in the third wave of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government's decision to end the night curfew and several other relaxations related to Covid-19 curbs will be implemented from today. Earlier, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the government had imposed curbs including night curfew and weekend curfew from 4 January.

Karnataka on Sunday reported major decline in daily infections as 28,264 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Sunday. This is a huge decline from Saturday when the state recorded 33,337 new Covid infections and 70 deaths.

