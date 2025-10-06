Good news employees! Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces 20% bonus, ex-gratia for these workers

In a good news for employees, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced a 20 per cent bonus and ex-gratia for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers and employees in all state public sector undertakings.

The move is expected to benefit lakhs of workers in the state PSUs ahead of Diwali.

Workers and employees of TANGEDCO, state transport undertakings, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Drainage Board are in for getting a festive bonus and ex-gratia from the state.

Every year, bonuses are announced for government employees on the occasion of Diwali.

Permanent workers eligible for overtime pay will receive a minimum bonus of ₹8,400 and a maximum of ₹16,800, as per reports by local news channels.

In total, a sum of ₹376.01 crore will be given as additional pay and gratuity to 2,69,439 workers working in the public sector undertakings of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said that a compensation of Rs. 3000 will be given to temporary workers of the Consumer Goods Corporation.

Stalin inaugurates welfare projects Earlier in the day, MK Stalin inaugurated and flagged off several development initiatives in Chennai.

Stalin flagged off 23 vehicles purchased for ₹3.62 crore to benefit students in tribal hostels and residential schools, along with three vehicles donated through CSR funds, making a total of 26 vehicles.

He also flagged off 25 emergency ambulances worth ₹5.78 crore for the medical needs of tribal people and 20 mobile medical vehicles costing ₹4 crore.

As many as 772 houses under the Public and Rehabilitation Department were also inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu CM. The houses, built at a cost of ₹44.48 crore are equipped with basic amenities worth ₹6.48 crore. They are located across eight Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps in Virudhunagar, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, and Sivagangai districts.

