Home / News / India /  Good news! Flights to Kolkata, Guwahati from Rupsi airport extended to 6 days

Good news! Flights to Kolkata, Guwahati from Rupsi airport extended to 6 days

The flight services to Kolkata and Guwahati from Rupsi airport were earlier available only four days week.
1 min read . 09:24 PM IST Livemint

The airport authorities' statement mentioned that Fly Big airlines will connect Rupsi directly with Kolkata and Guwahati.

GUWAHATI : Airport auhtorities in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Friday announced that the Rupsi Airport has extended regular flight services to Kolkata and Guwahati for six days a week. The services started on 18th February, Friday. The decision to increase regular flights comes as a major boost to the regional connectivity of the district. 

The airport authorities' statement mentioned that  Fly Big airlines will connect Rupsi directly with Kolkata and Guwahati.

The services from Rupsi airport were earlier available only four days week. 

“We are happy to announce that Rupsi Airport will now be operating flights everyday, except Monday, It was among the major demands of the passengers travelling through this airport," said Hemang Arora, Airport In-charge, Rupsi Airport.

“We continue to provide better amenities to our passengers and stakeholders at Rupsi, which has provided much needed flight services under Central government’s flagship programme UDAN to people of this area," Arora added.

Rupsi Airport was opened for the public on 8 May, 2021 last year. Till January 2022, over 31,000 passengers have travelled to and from Rupsi Airport, the statement added. 

