Good News for air passengers! No additional charges for issuing boarding passes at counters1 min read . 05:46 PM IST
- Currently, airlines charges an additional ₹200 for issuing boarding pass if web check-in is not done.
Airlines cannot charge additional amount for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters, Aviation Ministry announced on 21 July.
Currently, airlines charges an additional ₹200 for issuing boarding pass if not done web check-in.
“It has come to the notice of MoCA that airlines are charging additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers. This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid order or as per extant provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the tariff as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, it said.
