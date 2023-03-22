Good news for bank fixed depositors! RBI hints at further FD interest rate hike2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:00 AM IST
RBI's bulletin said that as returns on term deposits improved and differentials with savings deposit rate increased in the recent period
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its monthly bulletin released on Tuesday, said the intensifying competition among banks to expand their deposit base may force banks to increase fixed deposit (FD)rates. After 250 basis points (bps) repo rate hike by the central bank in May 2022, banks have been in a race to increase deposit rates.
