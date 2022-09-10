Good news for beer lovers! Delhi may soon have 7 microbreweries in these areas

The old excise policy, which was reintroduced in Delhi on September 1, permits the setting up of microbreweries and on-site consumption of craft beer
Delhi is soon going to have seven more microbreweries, an official from the excise department told Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The Delhi government is planning to open more wine/beer parlours and microbreweries.
This is because the Delhi government wants to encourage more people to move towards soft liquor like draught beer and wine.
The report said that the Delhi excise department has recently awarded a licence to open a microbrewery in Saket and four more applications are under consideration. At present two microbreweries are operational in Connaught Place. The owner of these establishments said that there's an uptick in demand for craft beer -- generally made with traditional ingredients such as malted barley.
The old excise policy, which was reintroduced in Delhi on September 1, permits the setting up of microbreweries and on-site consumption of craft beer.
Naveen Sachdeva, who opened the capital’s first microbrewery in 2019 told Hindustan Times, “I opened the microbrewery in CP and it was operational till the excise policy 2021-22 was implemented and permits became unavailable due to some technical issues with the excise portal. The old excise regime was re-implemented on September 1, 2022, and we have received the necessary permits on the payment of an extension fee to the excise department."
According to excise documents, a microbrewery can produce and serve draught beer to customers for consumption only on its premises. The capacity should be up to 500 litres per day. Microbreweries are also allowed in hotels, restaurants and at the airport.
The owners of the microbreweries are also required to install an on-site waste treatment plant.
Microbreweries are allowed to open from 11am to 1am or till the time the restaurant, hotel or airport is allowed to serve liquor.
To install a microbrewery with a capacity of 500 litres per day, the license fee is ₹2.5 lakh.
The licensee is required to arrange to check the quality of raw materials used for producing beer by a chemist holding a degree in science, with chemistry as one of the subjects (preferably organic chemistry or biochemistry) or specialization in alcohol technology.
The beer produced can be released for sale only after the chemist certifies that it is fit for human consumption on a daily basis.
Besides, the licensee also has to arrange to draw beer samples once a month and forward the same to a laboratory for analysis.
The excise duty on the beer at the manufacturing stage is currently fixed at ₹40 per bulk litre.
The alcohol content of the craft beer should not exceed 8%.
Consumption of beer is only allowed to people above 25 years of age.
