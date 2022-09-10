Good news for beer lovers! Delhi may soon have 7 microbreweries in these areas

Naveen Sachdeva, who opened the capital’s first microbrewery in 2019 told Hindustan Times, “I opened the microbrewery in CP and it was operational till the excise policy 2021-22 was implemented and permits became unavailable due to some technical issues with the excise portal. The old excise regime was re-implemented on September 1, 2022, and we have received the necessary permits on the payment of an extension fee to the excise department."