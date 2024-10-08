Good news for Bihar, Mumbai passengers! Indian Railways starts special train services ahead of Diwali, Chhat Puja

The Indian Railways has launched new train services for passengers travelling on the Mumbai to Bihar route. The decision has been made to deal with extreme passenger rush during festival season. Ahead of Diwali and Chhat Puja celebrations, the Indian Railways started operating LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Superfast Specials weekly.
Special train services were launched to manage the excessive passenger rush on the route. The first LTT Mumbai-Raxaul superfast special train started on 6 October and will be operated until 2 February 2025.
Meanwhile, the special train service between Raxaul and Mumbai LTT started on 4 October and will be available until 31 January 2025, according to information shared by Central Railway in a social media post on X.
