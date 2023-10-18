Good news for central govt employees! Modi govt announces bonus ahead of Diwali. Check eligibility, other details here
Centre approves Diwali bonus for Group C and non-gazetted Group B officials
The Narendra Modi-led government has approved bonuses ahead of Diwali for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces. The finance ministry has fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad-hoc bonuses) for central government employees at ₹7,000 for 2022-23.
3)The casual labour who have worked in offices following a 6 days week for at least 240 days for each year for 3 years or more (206 days each year for 3 years or more in the case of offices observing 5 day week), will be eligible for this non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) payment. The amount payable will be (Rs1200x30/30.4 i.e.Rs1184.21/- (rounded off to Rs.1184/-). In cases where the actual emoluments fall below Rs.1200/- p.m., the amount will be calculated on actual monthly emoluments.
4) All payments under these orders will be rounded off to the nearest rupee.
5) The notification stated that the expenditure on this account will be debitable to the respective object head in terms of the Department of Expenditure's notification dated December 16, 2022.
6) As per the government, the expenditure to be incurred on account of this ad-hoc bonus is to be met from within the sanctioned budget provision of concerned ministries/departments for the current year.
