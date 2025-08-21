Good News for Kolkata commuters! PM Modi to launch Airport Metro, and more on 22 August – Key routes, stations, details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday, August 22, to inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth ₹5,200 crore, including three new metro stretches and an elevated corridor in Howrah, said officials.
With the additions, Kolkata Metro, will for the first time in its 41-year journey directly connect the airport with the rest of the city.
PM Modi will also take a metro ride from Jessore Road metro station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station (Airport metro station) and back, reported PTI, citing a Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson.
The three new metro stations which are going to become operational in Kolkata include:
As per officials, these metro stretches, which spans a will provide seamless connectivity between important points in the city, including Howrah and Sealdah stations, IT hub Sector 5 and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.
After the inauguration, PM Modi will also address the gathering at Jessore Road metro station.
(with inputs from agencies)