Good News for Kolkata commuters! PM Modi to launch Airport Metro, and more on 22 August – Key routes, stations, details

PM Modi will lay the foundation of projects and inaugurate three new metro routes including the ‘Orange line’, ‘Yellow Line’ and ‘Green Line’ metro in Kolkata. With the additions, Kolkata Metro, will for the first time in its 41-year journey directly connect the airport with the rest of the city.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated21 Aug 2025, 09:35 PM IST
PM Modi will flag off the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road, and through video conferencing, he will also unveil the Sealdah–Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata on Friday, August 22, to inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth 5,200 crore, including three new metro stretches and an elevated corridor in Howrah, said officials.

PM Modi will also take a metro ride from Jessore Road metro station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station (Airport metro station) and back, reported PTI, citing a Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson.

Projects PM Modi will inaugurate

  • Prime Minister Modi will inagurate the new Metro stretches around 4;15 pm on Friday.
  • He will also lay the foundation of 7.2-km elevated Kona Expressway worth over 1,200 crore, which is expected to enhance connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.
  • Following the inauguration, PM Modi will also take a metro ride.

What are the new metro stretches?

The three new metro stations which are going to become operational in Kolkata include:

  • Sealdah to Esplanade – the Green Line – which spans 2.45kms. The metro on this route is expected to reduce the travel time between the two major points of Kolkata from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes.
  • Noapara to Jaihind Bimanbandar – the Yellow Line – which stretches across 6.77km, and is expected to significantly improve access to the Netaji Subhash Chandra International (CCU) airport.

  • Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata station (4.3km) metro stretch – the Orange Line –  which will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity with the IT hub. These metro routes which connect some of Kolkata's busiest areas, will bring notable reduction in travel time, and strengthen multimodal connectivity, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters, said officials.
  • Taken together, all the three metro new corridors will add 366 train services daily and raise Kolkata Metro's carrying capacity to nearly 9.15 lakh passengers every day, reported PTI.

As per officials, these metro stretches, which spans a will provide seamless connectivity between important points in the city, including Howrah and Sealdah stations, IT hub Sector 5 and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

After the inauguration, PM Modi will also address the gathering at Jessore Road metro station.

(with inputs from agencies)

 
