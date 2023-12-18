News
Good news for cross-border trade as govt readies customs pacts
Summary
- The CBIC will shortly sign agreements with Australia and Russia, followed by deals with Japan, South Africa and the East African Community by March
India is set to sign trade facilitation deals with five more key partners over the next three months, bestowing coveted ports and customs privileges including fewer inspections, faster tax refunds and deferred duty payments on half of its external trade.
