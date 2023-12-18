Good news for cross-border trade as govt readies customs pacts

“Once these deals are done, India will have 10 mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) in place and it will raise the extent of India’s cross-border trade that benefits from customs privileges under the AEO scheme and its equivalents in other countries, from 36% now to over 50%," the person cited above said on condition of anonymity. In the case of Australia and Russia, only the dates are to be finalized for signing, the person added.