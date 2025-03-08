In good news for the women of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Cabinet on Saturday approved the 'Mahila Samriddhi Scheme' to provide a monthly honorarium of ₹2,500.

Addressing the media, Rekha Gupta said that on the Women's Day, the cabinet has approved ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’.

“We conducted a cabinet meeting and have approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana- the promise we made during the time of elections to provide ₹2,500 to women. We have made a provision of ₹5,100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme,” said Rekha Gupta.

The Chief Minister added that they have formed the committee, which will be led by her and the registration for the scheme will begin soon.

"A portal will be launched soon," said the CM.

Delhi government said that it is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment for women, particularly those from poor families.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the information about criteria and other things will be given soon.

A committee of 3 ministers — Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood and Pravesh Verma has been formed to decide the criteria and implement the scheme.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at former CM Atishi, who questioned why the Delhi government did not pass a scheme at its first cabinet meeting, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, " ₹5100 crores has been sanctioned for 1 year but Atishi should also write about the betrayal they have done to the sisters of Punjab."

Earlier in the day, Atishi accused the newly formed BJP government of "failing to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of providing financial assistance to women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.