With the national capital slowly recovering from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, here's another good news for Delhiites!!! The AAP-led Delhi government today extended the current scheme of 20% reduction in circle rates for all categories of properties till 31 December.

The discount of 20% in circle rate was in effect till today.

The move is expected to boost revenue of the government that has witnessed a decline in stamp duty fee of property registration due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

"The discount of 20% in circle rate will continue," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi. “In this time of epidemic, people of Delhi will not be allowed to face any problem. Will stand with the people of Delhi on every front and every step," the Delhi CM said.

‘We have further extended the 20% slash in Circle rates till 31st Dec 21. Under Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal ji, Delhi govt will support public in all times of need,’ AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

The circle rates in Delhi were last increased in 2014. Currently, depending on the area, circle rates are categorised in eight classes of 'A' to 'H'.

The circle rate in 'A' category areas like posh Vasant Vihar is ₹7.74 lakh per square metre while in the least developed 'H' areas like Nand Nagri is ₹23,280 per square metre.

Amid lockdown and its impact on economy of the city, the Delhi government earlier this year slashed circle rates for residential, commercial, industrial property and by 20%.

The circle rate of land or any property is its threshold rate below which its sale can not be registered.

